Air Force crew ejects safely as B-1 bomber crashes during landing in South Dakota

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2024 at 9:08 am
FILE photo, Ross Harrison Koty/Getty Images

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) -- Four crew members from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota ejected safely from their aircraft Thursday night when their bomber crashed while attempting a landing.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. local time, according to the base.

The crew had been on a training mission, Ellsworth Air Force Base confirmed Thursday night.

An officer board will investigate the incident, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



