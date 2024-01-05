Today is Friday January 05, 2024
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2024 at 5:38 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Fool Me Once: The new limited series from Harlan Coben explores if two separate homicide investigations may be interconnected.

The Brothers SunMichelle Yeoh is the mother of a legendary killer in the new action series.

Good GriefDan Levy makes his feature film writing and directorial debut with the romantic drama.

Hulu
Good Trouble: Tune in to the fifth and final season of the Freeform series to see where Mariana’s story ends up.

AMC+
Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale: Witches live openly in society in the new series based off V.V. James’ novel.

Prime Video
FoeSaoirse Ronan is married to Paul Mescal in the sci-fi film that deals with cloning in a dystopian society.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist. Happy streaming! 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



