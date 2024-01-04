Mandatory water restrictions in Van, impacts Van ISD

January 4, 2024

VAN – The city of Van has placed mandatory restrictions on the use of non-essential water. According to our news partner KETK, repairs are being made to a major water well. Because of this, city officials have implemented stage five water restrictions. Stage five means means that except for health, sanitary and safety needs, water use is not allowed. Also, the Van school district will be closed next Monday through Wednesday. Van Junior High and Pee Wee basketball games Saturday are cancelled. The city also notes that those not respecting the mandatory water restrictions could be ticketed or fined.

