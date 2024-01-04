Today is Thursday January 04, 2024
New York City suing charter bus companies for transporting migrants

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2024 at 4:19 pm
New York (AP) — New York City is suing more than a dozen charter bus companies for their role in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s operation to send tens of thousands of migrants to urban areas. The lawsuit claims the 17 bus companies “knowingly implemented” Abbott’s busing plan in violation of a New York law that sets limits on transferring “needy persons” across state lines. It seeks more than $700 million in damages to recoup the cost of caring for an estimated 33,000 migrants who have arrived in the city on charter buses since April 2022. Inquiries to Abbott were not returned.



