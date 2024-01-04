Panola College announces death of assistant MBB coach

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2024 at 1:14 pm

CARTHAGE, Texas – Panola College shared the news on Wednesday about the death of Tadd Andrews, the assistant coach for the men’s basketball team. According to the college and our news partner KETK, Andrews died in his sleep Wednesday night. They expressed their heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the basketball team, and the faculty.

In light of this event, Panola College also mentioned that their counseling office is open and ready to provide additional support to any students who may need it.

