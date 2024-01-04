Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Tyler

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2024 at 8:25 am

TYLER — A pedestrian crossing Loop 323 was hit by a car on Wednesday night. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said a pedestrian was crossing Loop 323, from First Christian Church to the French Quarter Shopping Center parking lot, around 6:45 when they were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The pedestrian was not using a crosswalk. The vehicle reportedly remained at the scene to wait for authorities. Tyler PD said the pedestrian was awake and alert and was transferred to a local hospital but was in serious condition.

Go Back