Today is Thursday January 04, 2024
ktbb logo


Florida man charged with threatening member of Congress

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2024 at 5:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


amphotora/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A Florida man was charged with allegedly threatening a member of Congress, saying he was going to "come and kill" the member's children, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Michael Shapiro, 72, allegedly phoned a member of Congress' Washington, D.C., office five times on Dec. 19.

Each time he called he allegedly left threatening messages.

"Hey mother-{expletive], you [expletive] a Chinese spy. You mother-[ expletive], I'm gonna come after you and kill you [n-word]," he said, according to court documents.

"I'm gonna kill your children," the next message he left said, according to documents.

Shapiro allegedly left threatening messages to members three times before, and he pleaded guilty in 2019 to making threats to members of congress.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC