Florida man charged with threatening member of Congress

(NEW YORK) -- A Florida man was charged with allegedly threatening a member of Congress, saying he was going to "come and kill" the member's children, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Michael Shapiro, 72, allegedly phoned a member of Congress' Washington, D.C., office five times on Dec. 19.

Each time he called he allegedly left threatening messages.

"Hey mother-{expletive], you [expletive] a Chinese spy. You mother-[ expletive], I'm gonna come after you and kill you [n-word]," he said, according to court documents.

"I'm gonna kill your children," the next message he left said, according to documents.

Shapiro allegedly left threatening messages to members three times before, and he pleaded guilty in 2019 to making threats to members of congress.

