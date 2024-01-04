Today is Thursday January 04, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Bridgerton’ vet Phoebe Dynevor on her “whirlwind” audition for James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2024 at 5:08 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Taylor Hill/WireImage

Bridgerton alumna Phoebe Dynevor has revealed to Variety that she was one of the finalists for the role of the Man of Steel's woman in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy.

However, it was not to be: As reported, the role instead went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, and Dynevor apparently isn't bitter about it.

"It was a whirlwind," the Fair Play star says of the run-up to the audition and the tryout itself. She added, "and then I realized that it was over but it was great."

The English actress admires the intrepid Daily Planet reporter who was most recently played by Oscar winner Amy Adams. "She saves Superman. She's the brains; she's actually the fearless one," Dynevor says.

Superman: Legacy, which also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, flies into theaters July 11, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC