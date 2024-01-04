Holloway puts up 18 in Tulane’s 84-59 victory against Rice

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2024 at 4:58 am

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Collin Holloway scored 18 points as Tulane beat Rice 84-59 on Wednesday night in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Holloway shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Green Wave (10-3, 1-0). Kevin Cross scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor, and added 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Kolby King also had 16 points and shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Travis Evee led the Owls (6-8, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and four assists. Keanu Dawes added 12 points for Rice. Alem Huseinovic also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Go Back