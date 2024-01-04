Today is Thursday January 04, 2024
Holloway puts up 18 in Tulane’s 84-59 victory against Rice

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2024 at 4:58 am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Collin Holloway scored 18 points as Tulane beat Rice 84-59 on Wednesday night in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Holloway shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Green Wave (10-3, 1-0). Kevin Cross scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor, and added 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Kolby King also had 16 points and shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Travis Evee led the Owls (6-8, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and four assists. Keanu Dawes added 12 points for Rice. Alem Huseinovic also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



