One dead, Two injured after shooting in Polk County

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 4:44 pm
LIVINGSTON – One dead, Two injured after shooting in Polk CountyThe Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that one person is dead and two were life-flighted after a shooting on Tuesday night according to our news partners at KETK. Officials said they are investigating a shooting at a residence in the Kickapoo Marina subdivision around 11:25 p.m., and on the scene they found one man dead and two others with multiple gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office said that the two men were life-flighted to receive care for their injuries. Authorities said there is no immediate danger to the public or residents of the area.

Sheriff Lyons asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Lieutenant Craig Finegan of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-327-6810, or to submit an anonymous tip to Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP.



