Today is Wednesday January 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Second person arrested in connection to Polk County murder

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


POLK COUNTY – Our colleagues at KETK report that a second person was arrested for murder after a body was found in a Polk County driveway in early December. Officials said Polk County detectives, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, obtained an arrest warrant for Shawn Anthony Thor, 24, of Livingston, on Dec. 28. The arrest was part of an extensive investigation into the murder of Jacob Timothy Neal, 29, according to authorities, who was found in a private driveway on Duff Road. 24-year-old Toby Wayne Ford was arrested soon after Neal was found, and the death was determined to be a murder. Thor was booked into the Polk County Jail with a bond of $250,000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC