Longview shooting hospitalizes one person

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 pm

LONGVIEW – A shooting early Wednesday morning in Longview has hospitalized a man with life-threatening injuries. According to our news partner KETK, the unnamed man was found in the backyard of a home on East Lynnwood Lane around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency personnel transported the individual to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives continue their investigation in the case. Longview Police ask if you have information to call them at 903-237-1110. Or contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP or online to give anonymous tips.

