Today is Wednesday January 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Woman dead after New Year’s Day wreck

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ANDERSON COUNTY – According to our news partner KETKWoman dead after New Year’s Day wreck woman is dead after a wreck on New Year’s Day on U.S. Highway 175 in Frankston. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 35-year-old Kristen Dehart of Pine Bluff was driving east on Highway 175 at 11:43 p.m. DPS said her 2023 Chevrolet Blazer crossed into the westbound lane and hit an oncoming 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup. hild taken to hospital after wreck in Gun Barrel City A preliminary crash report indicates that Dehart was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The other driver was treated on site and released. DPS is still investigating the crash.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC