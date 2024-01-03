Today is Wednesday January 03, 2024
Kevin Hart says he “lied to” Chris Rock to make their comedy special happen

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm
Netflix/Glen Wilson

Kevin Hart says he had to work a little hard to get Chris Rock on board with filming their Netflix comedy special.

"I had to hoodwink Chris into understanding that it would be cool to film it," he told Extra.

He added, "Chris is a little stubborn, so he wouldn't have jumped at the opportunity out of the gate. So I lied to him."

Their documentary, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only﻿, which is currently available for streaming on the platform, follows the duo's Only Headliners Allowed July 2022 tour. By delving into in-depth conversation through the film, the comedians "offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers."

Hart often refers to Rock as his mentor; during the Madison Square Garden show on the tour, Hart presented the Head of State star a real-life goat as a symbol of the comedian's greatness — or one of Hart's G.O.A.T.s.

During the 2016 premiere of Hart's What Now?﻿, he told CNN, "Chris Rock [is my mentor], one hundred percent."

He noted, "Rock's advice is always great. It's always spot-on."

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



