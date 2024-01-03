How a spree of oil and gas mergers are setting the stage for 2024

January 3, 2024

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that last year was big for Texas oil companies as they jockeyed for access to petroleum-rich plots of the Permian Basin and branched into new territories. Recent megadeals struck by Chevron and Exxon put pressure on others in the oil industry to catch the consolidation wave, potentially kicking off a new round of mergers and acquisitions that could have a profound impact on Houston for years to come. Additionally, milestone acquisitions made by Exxon and Occidental Petroleum in the carbon capture space also set the stage for Houston to be ground zero for the growing industry. Exxon said in October that it would buy Irving-based Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion in the oil giant’s largest deal since it merged with Mobil more than two decades ago.

Expected to be finalized in 2024, the deal would make Spring-based Exxon the largest operator in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico and bring the company’s daily production to almost 4.5 million barrels of oil equivalent a day — 50% more than the next largest supermajor. Chevron said in October that it would buy Hess for $53 billion in a deal expected to close in 2024. The acquisition would put the supermajor front and center offshore Guyana alongside Exxon. The South American oil region has been among the world’s most successful areas since its discovery in 2015, with expertise associated with Guyana largely based in Houston. Occidental Petroleum said last month that it would acquire Midland-based CrownRock, one of the largest remaining private oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin. The $12 billion deal between the Houston oil giant and the producer controlled by West Texas billionaire Tim Dunn continues a consolidation trend rippling across Texas as big publicly held oil companies seek to expand their inventories through acquisition.

