Final ‘Mean Girls’ trailer leans into musical roots

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 10:40 am
Paramount Pictures

The final trailer to the new Mean Girls movie is out, and unlike previous previews, it seems to lean more into its musical roots, as it was adapted from the stage musical of Tina Fey's 2004 hit.

While it doesn't show any musical numbers, the new trailer, titled "Revenge Party" — itself a song title from the Broadway soundtrack — opens with Reneé Rapp seeming to solo in a hallway by singing, "My name is Regina George," and shows a choreographed dance sequence at a party.

That said, the music-heavy trailer doesn't show any singing from other cast members, including Fey, her fellow SNL vet Tim Meadows, and Angourie Rice as Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron.

It does show Meadows' character, North Shore High School Principal Duvall, reading from the infamous "burn book," and Busy Philipps as Regina's self-described "cool mom," succeeding Amy Poehler in the original film.

Also starring Jenna Fischer, Jon Hamm, Christopher Briney, Aaron Samuels and Auli’i Cravalho, Mean Girls hits theaters January 12.

