$2 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Longview

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 am
million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in LongviewLONGVIEW — A Mega Millions ticket sold in Longview has won a $2 million prize after Tuesday night’s drawing. According to the Texas Lottery and our news partner KETK, the ticket was sold at the Murphy Express on E. Loop 281. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 18, 27, 29, 64 and the Mega Ball was 1. The ticket sold in Longview matched the five winning numbers, winning a $1 million prize, that was doubled with the Megaplier.



