Suburbs put the brakes on migrant bus arrivals

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 8:00 am

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Some officials in suburbs and outlying cities near Chicago and New York are giving migrants arriving from the southern border a cold shoulder amid attempts to circumvent restrictions on dropping migrants in those two cities. The mayor of Edison, New Jersey, warned he would send people back to the border if they came to his city in buses. When a plane with 355 migrants arrived in Rockford, Illinois, from San Antonio early Sunday, officials said the migrants wouldn’t be staying. Chicago and New York cracked down on buses in response to efforts led by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to pay for migrants to leave his state.

