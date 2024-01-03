Today is Wednesday January 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Suburbs put the brakes on migrant bus arrivals

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 8:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Some officials in suburbs and outlying cities near Chicago and New York are giving migrants arriving from the southern border a cold shoulder amid attempts to circumvent restrictions on dropping migrants in those two cities. The mayor of Edison, New Jersey, warned he would send people back to the border if they came to his city in buses. When a plane with 355 migrants arrived in Rockford, Illinois, from San Antonio early Sunday, officials said the migrants wouldn’t be staying. Chicago and New York cracked down on buses in response to efforts led by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to pay for migrants to leave his state.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC