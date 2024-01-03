Municipal Court offers warrant amnesty program through April

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 7:57 am

LONGVIEW — The Longview Municipal Court’s warrant amnesty program will be available from Jan. 1 through April 30, 2024, offering those with outstanding warrants an opportunity to resolve cases and save on their court fines. During the amnesty program, all warrant fees will be removed when someone voluntarily contacts the court to pay at least half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the remaining balance. An additional 20 percent will be removed from the fine amount for those who pay their balance in full. The discount only applies to the fine amount and does not include court costs. 239 people took advantage of the warrant amnesty program in 2023, resolving 381 warrants and saving thousands of dollars. The Longview Municipal Court encourages anyone with an active, outstanding warrant to seize this chance to save some money and get a fresh start. Anyone coming to the Court to take care of their warrants will be given safe harbor. The Court will also offer assistance to those who are unable to pay at least half of their balance. Court staff will work with individuals to create an agreeable action plan for anyone willing to clear up their warrants.

Anyone interested in the warrant amnesty program should visit the Court at 302 W. Cotton Street inside the Longview Police and Courts Building. The Court may also be contacted by phone at 903-237-1186 or by email at court@LongviewTexas.gov.

