Woman found dead on Longview train tracks

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 7:57 am
Woman found dead on Longview train tracksLONGVIEW — Authorities in Longview are investigating after a woman was found dead on railroad tracks on New Year’s Day. According to our news partner KETK, officers were called to North Fredonia Street for an “unknown problem.” When they arrived, witnesses reported a woman lying on the railroad tracks in the area of North Second Street. Officers said it appeared that the unidentified woman was “struck by a moving train.” The Longview Police Department and the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department are investigating.



