Border crossing to reopen a month after migrant influx forced closure

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 am

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. authorities say a border crossing on the most direct route from Phoenix to the nearest beaches will reopen Thursday, one month after it closed in response to a large migrant influx. While remote, the crossing in Lukeville, Arizona, is used to travel to Puerto Peñasco, a resort area on Mexico’s Sea of Cortez. Customs and Border Protection says it is also reopening a pedestrian border crossing in San Diego Thursday and resuming full operations at a bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, and a crossing in Nogales, Arizona. The moves reflect a drop in illegal crossings from December highs.

