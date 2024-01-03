In Texas case, federal appeals panel says emergency care abortions not required by 1986 law

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 am

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans says the Biden administration cannot use a 1986 emergency care law to require that Texas hospitals provide abortions for women whose lives are at risk due to pregnancy. The administration had issued guidance saying hospitals “must” provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk, citing a 1986 law that requires hospitals to provide stabilizing treatment for anyone who arrives at the emergency room. The ruling affects use of the federal guidance in Texas. Another court has allowed use of the guidance to continue in an Idaho case, now pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. Abortion opponents have challenged the emergency care law guidance in multiple jurisdictions. In Texas, the state joined abortion opponents in a lawsuit to stop the guidance from taking effect and won at the district court level. The Biden administration appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. But the appeal was rejected in Tuesday’s ruling by a unanimous three-judge panel.

