Sen. Bob Menendez facing even more charges in new superseding indictment

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2024 at 3:53 pm
(NEW YORK) -- Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., faces additional federal criminal charges contained in a superseding indictment returned Tuesday in New York.

The new charges accuse Menendez, who has pleaded not guilty to all prior counts, of making positive comments about Qatar in exchange for items of value, including luxury wristwatches.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

