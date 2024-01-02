Two cross-country storms forecast to start the new year

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm

Snow Storm CREDIT: Normand Blouin / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Residents across the U.S. are bracing for multiple powerful storms forecast to impact a large swath of the country with heavy rain and snow.

The systems will bring high surf to much of the West Coast before they trek east.

Here is what to expect from the first storms to start the new year:

Impacts from first storm system have already begun

The first storm began to bring rain to the coasts of Oregon and Washington on Tuesday morning. By the evening, it will be snowing in the higher elevations from Washington to Northern California, with rain stretching through San Francisco.

It will be raining or snowing throughout much of California by Wednesday morning, with the system bringing snow as it moves over the Rockies on Thursday morning and begins to push east.

Rough waves are expected to hit California this week and through the weekend due to the back-to-back storms.

The high surf advisories begin Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday for much of the California coast, including recently hard-hit beaches and piers.

The northern part of the advisories extend from north of San Francisco to Big Sur, where large breaking waves could reach 23 feet.

Beaches in Ventura County, San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County could see waves reach up to 18 feet.

San Diego beaches could see waves up to 10 feet Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

While these waves are not expected to be as high as the last storm, they will still pose a danger.

Last week, strong waves in Ventura County, California, injured eight people after rogue waves crashed over the seawall and flooded coastal areas.

There will also be an increased risk of ocean drowning, as strong rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can also cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

Both storm systems will dampen the weekend

The next storm system will start as the first one is making its way across the country.

Heavy snow will fall near Kansas on Friday morning, while rain inundates regions near Houston and Dallas. The storm will then move across the Gulf Coast throughout the day on Friday, bringing the chance for minor flooding.

From the Florida panhandle to Alabama and Georgia, the South will start experiencing heavy rainfall by Saturday morning. Some snow may fall in parts of Ohio and Kentucky, but accumulations will heavily depend on moisture availability and temperature.

The storm could bring snow to the Northeast on Sunday, depending on whether temperatures stay cold enough.

The next cross-country storm will begin on the West Coast on Saturday and will bring more rain and snow as it moves east through Jan. 10, forecasts show.

While the next storm system could be a big snow-maker in the Midwest, the precipitation will likely turn to rain as it reaches higher temperatures in the Northeast.

Another round of high surf on the West Coast is also likely over the weekend as the next major storm rolls in.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back