Breaking News: Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2024 at 12:44 pm
Breaking News: Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation – Embattled Harvard University President Claudine Gay has resigned, she announced on Tuesday. The resignation comes amid allegations of plagiarism over Gay’s academic writings and following backlash over her response at a congressional hearing to questions about antisemitism on U.S. college campuses, which sparked calls for her to step down as president.



