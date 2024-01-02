Breaking News: Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2024 at 12:44 pm

Breaking News: Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation – Embattled Harvard University President Claudine Gay has resigned, she announced on Tuesday. The resignation comes amid allegations of plagiarism over Gay’s academic writings and following backlash over her response at a congressional hearing to questions about antisemitism on U.S. college campuses, which sparked calls for her to step down as president.

