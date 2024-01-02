Today is Tuesday January 02, 2024
ktbb logo


Michelle Yeoh celebrates becoming a grandmother

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2024 at 11:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh has a lot to celebrate as the new year kicks off.

The Oscar winner, 61, took to Instagram on January 2 to share that she and her husband, Jean Todt, are now grandparents.

"A little miracle on the first day of 2024," she captioned a photo of her hand holding a newborn baby's foot. "We are so truly blessed… can't tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy."

Yeoh later revealed that the child belongs to her stepson Nicolas Todt. Alongside a photo of her and her husband embracing, Yeoh wrote, "Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime."

Nicolas Todt also shared the news to his Instagram on Tuesday, noting that "both mother and son are very well and we could not have started the year better!"

Yeoh and Jean Todt married in July after a 19-year engagement. The couple, who first met in June 2004, tied the knot in Geneva.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC