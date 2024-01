In Brief: Shecky Greene dies, George R.R. Martin gives an update, and more

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2024 at 9:30 am

Legendary Las Vegas stand-up comic Shecky Greene died Sunday, December 31 of natural causes at his home in Las Vegas. His wife Miriam Musso Greene confirmed the news to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 97. Greene also appeared in the films Tony Rome, History of the World, Part I and Splash, and guest starred on TV shows including Mad About You, Northern Exposure, Roseanne, Laverne & ShirleyĀ and Love America Style. Additionally,Ā the comedian madeĀ numerousĀ appearances on Johnny Carson'sĀ Tonight Show, on which he also served as a guest host...

Mexican actress Ana Ofelia MurguĆ­a, best known for voicing Mama Coco in the Disney/Pixar film Coco, died Sunday, December 31, The National Theater Company of Mexico has confirmed. She was 90. A cause of death was not given. MurguĆ­a appeared in 70 plays and 90 movies, but gained an international audience with herĀ role in Coco in 2017...

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin revealed in a blog post on Sunday, December 31, that three animatedĀ spinoffs based on the popular books are in the works. ā€œAs it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire,ā€ Martin wrote. ā€œNone of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them.ā€ Martin also announced that the House of the Dragon prequel Nine Voyages has switched from live action to animation...

Copyright Ā© 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back