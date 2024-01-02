Today is Tuesday January 02, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Loud explosions’ in Kyiv as Russia again strikes capital, US ambassador says

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2024 at 6:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(KYIV, Ukraine) -- Russia launched an attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities early Tuesday, continuing its escalated large-scale attacks on residential areas, local officials said.

Air raid sirens in Kyiv began to sound just before 6 a.m. The attacks, which also hit Kharkiv, lasted about four hours, with Russia launching about a dozen ballistic missiles and about 35 Iranian-made drones, Ukrainian officials said.

At least four people were killed and 92 were injured in Tuesday's attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Putin is ringing in 2024 by launching missiles at Kyiv and around the country as millions of Ukrainians again take shelter in freezing temps," U.S. Ambassador Bridget A. Brink said on social media.

She added, "Loud explosions in Kyiv this morning. It's urgent and critical that we support Ukraine now -- to stop Putin here"

Russia's military had targeted civilian areas in Ukraine over the weekend, launching at least nine missiles and at least 49 drones before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Russian officials accused Ukraine of a strike on Saturday in Belgorod, Russia. That strike killed at least 21 people, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility.

During a visit to a military hospital on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Belgorod strike a "terror attack."

"Just a strike, a targeted strike on the civilian population," he said. "Of course, it is a terror attack, there is no other way to describe it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC