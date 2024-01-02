ESPN apologizes for showing woman flashing breast

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2024 at 6:04 am

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — ESPN has apologized for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

