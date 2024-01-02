Dolphins lose pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to torn ACL

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2024 at 5:27 am

ByMARCEL LOUIS-JACQUES

Miami Dolphins pass-rusher Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Sunday’s 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, ending his season, coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday.

Chubb went down with a noncontact injury late in the fourth quarter Sunday and was carted back to the locker room soon after. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The fact that Chubb and the Dolphins’ defensive starters were on the field in a blowout loss drew instant criticism from fans on social media. McDaniel, in his second year at the helm, expressed regret in hindsight Sunday when asked about the decision to keep his starters in with the game all but decided.

“I mean, in hindsight, I would absolutely not have wanted him out there if I would’ve known that he was going to get hurt. … It doesn’t look very smart at all,” he said. “The players wanted to go back in and play and finish the right way heading into next week. And I have the ability to tell them no on everything in this situation. There’s plenty of decisions that I’ll cross examine. … The intention is always purposeful. And I made the call that the guys that went out there, they wanted to be out there.

“I would like a time machine, for sure.”

Chubb, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, leads the Dolphins with 11 sacks this season and took on a larger role after linebacker Jaelan Phillips tore an Achilles in Week 12. Behind him are Andrew Van Ginkel, Melvin Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah, who was inactive for Sunday’s game.

McDaniel on Monday suggested the Dolphins will browse the free agent market while also maintaining confidence in the players already on the Dolphins’ roster.

Chubb has now suffered torn ACLs in both knees during his six-year NFL career. The former first-round pick tore the ACL in his left knee in 2019 while playing for the Denver Broncos. Chubb also tore his left ACL in high school.

The Dolphins traded a first-round pick to Denver for Chubb at last season’s trade deadline, immediately signing him to a five-year, $110 million contract extension after acquiring him.

McDaniel also said Monday that he doesn’t anticipate cornerback Xavien Howard, who left Sunday’s game with a foot injury, will require surgery, but McDaniel does not expect him to play in Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills that will determine the AFC East champion. McDaniel described Howard as “week-to-week.”

Howard suffered the injury in the first quarter, during Baltimore’s first offensive drive. He was taken to the locker room on a cart and ruled out after further examination. The Ravens took advantage of his absence, with quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns, finishing with a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Howard, a 2022 Pro Bowler, has played in 13 of Miami’s 17 games this season, recording 45 tackles, 12 passes defended and an interception.

McDaniel also said Monday he is not worried about the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left late Sunday with a shoulder injury.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa’s injury is “not a huge blip on my radar” as of Monday evening. The NFL’s leading passer is expected to play against the Bills.

