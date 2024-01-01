Michigan stops Alabama in OT at Rose Bowl to reach CFP title game

January 1, 2024

PASADENA, Calif. — Top-seeded Michigan outmatched No. 4 Alabama in a 27-20 overtime win at the Rose Bowl on Monday that clinched the Wolverines’ first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Blake Corum rushed for a 17-yard touchdown on the second snap of overtime and Michigan’s defense ended only the second overtime game in the 110 editions of the Rose Bowl when Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was emphatically stopped as he attempted to sneak up the middle on fourth down from the Michigan 3. For the better part of the last 15 years, Nick Saban’s Alabama teams have represented not only college football’s paragon, but also the sport’s most physically dominant entity. But during a season where the Tide were forced to constantly survive rather than impose their will, Michigan (14-0) proved to be their end game.

Roman Wilson made a 4-yard TD catch with 1:34 left in regulation for the Wolverines, who hadn’t scored in the second half until that gritty 75-yard drive led by J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy passed for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Michigan, earning the Offensive Player of the Game award. Milroe passed for 116 yards and rushed for 63 for the Tide, whose 11-game winning streak ended. Jase McClellan rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama (12-2), which fell heartbreakingly short of the chance to play for Saban’s seventh national title at the school. The Tide led 20-13 on Will Reichard’s 52-yard field goal with 4:41 to play, but their defense couldn’t preserve the lead.

The walk-off stop sent the Michigan-heavy Rose Bowl crowd into pandemonium and the team below rushing onto the field. The stop was emblematic of Michigan’s physical dominance throughout the game, which showed itself over the course of the first half. The Wolverines’ defensive line turned Alabama’s backfield into their playground, limiting the Tide’s running game to 43 yards in the first half (116 passing yards in the entire game), suffocating their offensive line and sacking Milroe five times.

But things started to slide for the Wolverines in the second half. McClellan put the Tide ahead 17-13 with a 3-yard TD run on the second snap of the fourth quarter. Michigan’s James Turner missed a 49-yard field goal attempt after Milroe fumbled near midfield on Alabama’s next drive, and the Tide went up by seven on Reichard’s second field goal. Michigan finally got moving with its season on the line, starting when Corum took a 27-yard reception to midfield with 3:10 left. After Wilson moved the Wolverines to the Alabama 5 with a clutch 29-yard reception, he got wide-open for his 4-yard TD catch with 1:34 to play.

In what was a throwback game that featured 13 punts, eight fumbles (only two of them lost), a missed extra point and plenty of special teams blunders, every point, every snap and every mistake was magnified. And in the end, it was Jim Harbaugh’s team — following back-to-back seasons of losing in the CFP semifinals that did enough to keep their undefeated season alive and give themselves a chance to win the program’s first title since the 1997 season.

