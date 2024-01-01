With playoffs clinched, Browns may rest QB Joe Flacco, other starters for season finale

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2024 at 5:23 pm

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are in both the playoffs and an unusual spot: They can treat their regular-season finale like a preseason game. With a wild-card berth already locked up, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski indicated Monday he may rest some starters, including red-hot quarterback Joe Flacco, for Sunday’s final regular-season game at Cincinnati.

“We’re working through all those things,” he said. “We’ll have a plan. Obviously, we want to finish strong, so we’ll have a plan moving forward.” This kind of scenario doesn’t happen often in Cleveland. The Browns (11-5) clinched their third postseason appearance since 1999 on Thursday night with a win over the New York Jets. They went into the weekend with a remote chance of winning the AFC North, but those hopes ended when the Baltimore Ravens blasted Miami 56-19.

That makes this week’s game against the Bengals (8-8) meaningless, and Stefanski will consider having players rest and avoid injuries as the No. 5 seed Browns prepare for a wild card-round game against the AFC South champion — Jacksonville, Indianapolis or Houston — on Jan. 13, 14 or 15. Stefanski stressed nothing has been finalized and he’s weighing all options. He’s sensitive about his team staying on a roll. A win at Cincinnati would give the Browns 12 regular-season wins for just the second time in franchise history. They went 12-4 in 1986.

