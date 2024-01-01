Abmas leads No. 20 Texas past UT Arlington 79-62, passes Redick on the NCAA career scoring list

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2024 at 5:17 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — Max Abmas had 18 points and seven assists, Kadin Shedrick scored 17 and No. 20 Texas defeated UT Arlington 79-62 on Monday. Abmas, a senior who transferred to Texas from Oral Roberts this season, passed former Duke All-American J.J. Redick for 21st place on the NCAA career scoring list with 2,785 points. Kade Douglas led UT Arlington (6-7) with 17 points, including five 3-point baskets. Makaih Williams scored 12, and Phillip Russell added 11. Tyrese Hunter missed the game for Texas (11-2) with a fever. Hunter had perhaps his best game of the season against UNC Greensboro on Friday, with 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists against one turnover.

Ithiel Horton replaced Hunter in Texas’ starting lineup and took advantage, with 13 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double. Horton played 36 minutes, 16 more than his average, hitting 3 of 7 3-pointers. He went 2 for 13 from behind the arc in his previous five games. “I thought I was that guy that would just come in off the bench and be a gunner, but sometimes I gotta play longer just to establish a rhythm, and that’s all right,” Horton said. “When I get my opportunities, I’m gonna step in and show what I could do.” Brock Cunningham matched his career best with 11 rebounds for Texas and had a career-high three blocks. Shedrick had seven rebounds.

Twelve of the Mavericks’ 23 baskets were 3-pointers. They attempted 27. UT Arlington, which shot 3-pointers with 32.5% accuracy before Monday, hit 7 of 14 in the first half to keep the game close. Douglas made three of them. UT Arlington trailed 39-32 at the break. “We can’t fall asleep on defense and lose the shooters and give up open 3s,” Shedrick said. “I felt like we were there on a few of the 3s and they still made them.”

The Mavericks made two more 3s to start the second half, but Texas responded with a 10-0 push for an 11-point lead. “I felt like we played a really good first half,” UT Arlington coach KT Turner said. “The second half they came out and punched us in the mouth. They turned the defensive pressure up. We didn’t respond.”

