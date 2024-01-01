Today is Monday January 01, 2024
No. 25 Tennessee routs 35-0 No. 20 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl

January 1, 2024
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava ran for three touchdowns and threw for one in his first career start, and No. 25 Tennessee shut down No. 20 Iowa’s Division I-worst offense to beat the Hawkeyes 35-0 in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. Iamaleava, a prized recruit for Volunteers coach Josh Heupel, stepped in for senior Joe Milton, who opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft. The 19-year-old threw for 151 yards, and his 27 rushing yards included three scores. Dylan Sampson rushed 20 times for 133 yards for the Vols (9-4), and Tennessee’s defense did the rest against an Iowa offense that came in averaging 16.6 points per game and 238.8 yards.

The Hawkeyes (10-4) were blanked in consecutive games to close the season after falling 26-0 to No. 1 Michigan in the Big Ten championship game. Iowa’s defense gave up more than 20 points for the third time this season — all of them in shutout losses. The shutout was the largest in Citrus Bowl history. East Carolina beat Maine 31-0 in 1965, when the game was known as the Tangerine Bowl



