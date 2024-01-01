No. 8 Oregon rolls over Liberty 45-6 in Fiesta Bowl

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2024 at 4:58 pm

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Oregon’s expectations for a national championship in its final Pac-12 season fell six points short. Behind a record-setting quarterback, the Ducks will head east to the Big Ten with a big trophy in tow. Bo Nix threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns to cap a stellar career, and No. 8 Oregon closed out its Pac-12 era by rolling over No. 18 Liberty 45-6 in the Fiesta Bowl on Monday.

Nix played like a Heisman Trophy finalist after opting to join his teammates on the field one last time, throwing for 257 yards and four touchdowns as the Ducks built a 31-6 halftime lead. Nix finished 28 of 35 in just over three quarters and completed 77.44% of his passes this season, breaking the NCAA record of 77.36%, set by Alabama’s Mac Jones in 2020. Tez Johnson had 11 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown, part of a 584-yard afternoon by the Ducks (12-2). Considered a national title contender at the start of the season, Oregon missed the College Football Playoff with a pair of three-point losses to No. 2 Washington.

Winning the Fiesta Bowl won’t erase the disappointment of coming so close to the CFP, but earning the massive Fiesta Bowl trophy is a nice way to close out Nix’s career.

“I have played a lot of football, but every time I went out there it slowed down more and more,” said Nix, who started his career at Auburn. “And by the end of it, I just had a really comfortable feeling. I think this year with what we were doing offensively, schematically, we were very efficient.”

Go Back