One dead after single-vehicle crash near Canton

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2024 at 4:20 pm

CANTON – Texas DPS said that a crash on Dec. 27 has left one dead near Canton, according to our news partners at KETK. Officials said that a 2002 Nissan was traveling east on SH 64 when it left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. DPS said that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Miller, 65 of Canton, was pronounced dead at Christus Mother Francis in Canton. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, however there is no additional information available at the moment.

