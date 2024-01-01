Today is Monday January 01, 2024
Man hospitalized after “celebratory gunfire”

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2024 at 1:01 pm
Man hospitalized after “celebratory gunfire”LUFKIN – According to our news partner KETK a man was hospitalized Sunday night after officials said he was struck by a stay bullet from “what appears to be celebratory gunfire” at midnight. According to authorities, Lufkin PD is investigating the incident that happened in the 2200 block of North Raguet Street, and the man was taken to an out-of-town hospital where he remained, as of 11:45 a.m. on Monday. The investigation is ongoing, and officials said the man’s name is not being released at this time.



