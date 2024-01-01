Today is Monday January 01, 2024
$810 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs in Monday night drawing

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2024 at 12:51 pm
Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The prize stands at an estimated $810 million in the first Powerball jackpot drawing of the year on Monday at 10:59 pm ET. The estimated cash value for the drawing is $408.9 million, according to the lottery.

There have been 34 consecutive Powerball drawings without a jackpot winner.

The last prize of 2023 -- an estimated $760 million -- was the fourth jackpot to exceed more than $500 million that year. The year's largest jackpot prize of $1.765 billion was won on Oct. 11 in California. The second largest prize was $1.08 billion, which was won on July 19 in California, according to Powerball.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each.

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are one in more than 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The game's largest prize ever -- of $2.04 billion -- was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



