Water to be turned off in Brownsboro

Today is Monday January 01, 2024
Posted/updated on: January 1, 2024 at 8:48 am
Water to be turned off in BrownsboroBROWNSBORO – According to our news partner KETK the water in Brownsboro will be turned off on Tuesday. Officials said the water will be turned off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and could be off for four hours. A boil water notice will be in place when the water is turned back on. “When no longer necessary to boil the water, the city will notify customers the water is safe to drink and other human consumption purposes,” officials said.



