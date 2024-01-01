Colorado mother accused of murdering two of her children arrested in the UK

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2024 at 8:47 am

Colorado Springs Police Department

(NEW YORK) -- A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her children has been found and arrested abroad, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, was taken into custody in the United Kingdom on Dec. 30, Colorado Springs Police said Sunday evening. Singler has been accused of lying about a burglary at her home earlier this month in which two of her three children were found dead, Colorado Springs police previously said. Singler is suspected of killing two of her children and injuring a third.

Authorities said Sunday no further information would be shared until a later date.

Prior to her arrest in the U.K., Singler was last seen on Dec. 23, police previously said. A warrant had been issued for her arrest on four counts of felony murder in the first degree, two counts of felony attempted murder, three counts of felony child abuse and one count of felony assault in the first degree.

After receiving a 911 call for a burglary on Dec. 19, Colorado Springs police responded to the scene and found Singler and an 11-year-old girl both injured as well as a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy deceased, authorities said.

The mother and injured daughter were treated at the scene before they were transferred to an area hospital, police said at the time.

Upon further investigation, police previously said the initial report of a burglary was "unfounded."

Police established a probable cause for the murders on Dec. 26 and obtained an arrest warrant for Singler.

A court set a $10 million bond for Singler, but the details of the arrest warrant were sealed under a court order, police said.

Singler's 11-year-old daughter is recovering and is safe and accounted for in the Colorado Springs area, police added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back