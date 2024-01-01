Ten-year-old in California charged with alleged murder of another 10-year-old: Police

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2024 at 8:47 am

Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 10-year-old on a murder charge for allegedly shooting another 10-year-old who died on Saturday.

After responding to a call at 4:30 p.m. local time of a shooting on Saturday, authorities said they found an unresponsive juvenile who was bleeding from his head and neck. Sheriff's deputies performed CPR until the Sacramento Metro Fire Department arrived and the juvenile, who was later determined to be 10 years old, was taken to an area hospital. The child -- a male -- was later pronounced deceased, the sheriff's office said.

He was allegedly shot by another 10-year-old who had gone out to his father's vehicle to retrieve cigarettes, authorities said. The youth took a gun from the vehicle and "bragged that his father had a gun," the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook.

"He then proceeded to shoot the victim once and ran into a nearby apartment," the post read.

Authorities called for those inside the building to come out and detained them. Two juveniles came out alongside an adult, that authorities later identified as Arkete Davis, 53.

The 10-year-old was arrested and taken to the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility. He was charged with murder, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

Davis, his father, was also arrested and taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was hit with several felony firearms charges, including carrying a stolen, loaded firearm in a vehicle, child endangerment and accessory after the fact, authorities said. He is being held on $500,000 bail with a court date set for Jan. 3. It was not immediately clear if Davis had legal representation.

