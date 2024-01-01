Today is Monday January 01, 2024
ktbb logo
Advertisement


2 arrested in Palestine shooting investigation

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2024 at 8:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


2 arrested in Palestine shooting investigationPALESTINE – Our news partner KETK is reporting that two people were arrested earlier this month after a minor was shot in Palestine. According to Palestine PD, officers responded a call of “shots fired” on Nov. 11 in the area of Tennessee Avenue and W. Carolina Street, and found a young male who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and officials said the minor is expected to recover. According to authorities, search warrants were issued and items seized by detectives at a residence on Tennessee Avenue include: Two firearms, drugs, drug paraphernalia and about $3,400 in cash. Officials said the items were indicative of narcotics trafficking, and after a continued investigation, two people were arrested.

Quavon Adams, 18, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 15, and was released the same day after posting a $75,000. Shabana Lawson, 24, was arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence on Dec. 8, and was released later that day after posting a $20,000 bond.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC