Pfizer wants vaccine lawsuit moved out of Lubbock

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2023 at 11:02 am

LUBBOCK – Pfizer has requested the relocation of a lawsuit filed against them by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the 99th Judicial Court for Lubbock County to the federal district court. According to federal court records, Pfizer submitted a notice of removal on December 28th, indicating that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas should possess jurisdiction. Paxton lodged a lawsuit in late November, alleging that Pfizer deliberately misrepresented the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine and violated the Deceptive Trade Practices Act. In the petition, Paxton referred to the vaccines as “the miracle that wasn’t” and accused Pfizer of misleading Americans into believing that their vaccine would bring an end to the coronavirus.

