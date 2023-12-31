Today is Sunday December 31, 2023
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to join LAFC

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2023 at 11:11 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former World Cup champion Hugo Lloris became the latest 35-year-old-plus player to join Major League Soccer when the goalkeeper agreed to a one-year contract with Los Angeles FC and left Tottenham after 11 1/2 seasons. LA announced the deal Saturday and said the agreement with the 37-year-old included options for 2025 and 2026, though it did not say whether the options belong to the team or the player. Lloris, who has made a French-record 145 international appearances, joins a league that since last summer has added Miami’s Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez (both 36) and Sergio Busquets (35).



