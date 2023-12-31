Oft-injured left-hander Chris Sale is traded to Braves from Red Sox

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Sale’s injury-filled career with the Red Sox ended Saturday when the 34-year-old left-hander accepted a trade to the Atlanta Braves that sent infielder Vaughn Grissom to Boston. Boston also is giving cash to the Braves, covering a portion of the $27.5 million salary the seven-time All-Star is owed in 2024, the final guaranteed season of a $160 million, six-year contract. That 2024 salary includes $10 million deferred until June 30, 2039. Sale was acquired by Boston from the Chicago White Sox in December 2016 and has made nine trips to the disabled and injured lists with the Red Sox, mostly due to shoulder and elbow ailments. He had Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2020, and returned to a big league mound on Aug. 14, 2021.

