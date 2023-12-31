Wyoming 16-15 win over Toledo in Arizona Bowl

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2023 at 11:00 pm

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Craig Bohl closed out the final postgame news conference of his career with several rounds of thanks, raised his hand and gave one final thought: Peace out. What a way to go out. Stymied most of the afternoon, Wyoming moved into position for John Hoyland to kick a 24-yard field goal as time expired and sent Bohl into retirement a winner with a 16-15 win over Toledo in the Arizona Bowl on Saturday.

Toledo (11-3) shut down Wyoming’s offense to go up 15-6 before the Cowboys started to find an offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter. Evan Svoboda got it started after replacing Andrew Peasley, who went out with an injury in the fourth quarter, by scoring on a 1-yard sneak that pulled Wyoming (9-4) within two. Peasley returned to throw a 26-yard pass after the Cowboys forced a punt, but went down again without being hit. Svoboda then moved the Cowboys quickly down the field — with the help of an unnecessary roughness penalty on Ronald Delancy III — and Hoyland split the uprights to finish off Wyoming’s best season since going 10-2 in 1996.

Toledo played without several key players who entered the transfer portal, including Mid-American Conference offensive player of the year Peny Boone and quarterback Dequan Finn.

The Rockets still managed to shut down Wyoming most of the afternoon, but came up just short after going 4 of 13 on third down and giving up 10 points in the fourth quarter. “I thought we played good complementary football for three quarters,” Toledo coach John Candle said. “We just didn’t quite make the plays we needed to make.”

Both teams were able to move the ball in the first half. Neither was able to reach the end zone until Jacquez Stuart raced through a big hole and dodged a tackle along the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown that put the Rockets up 10-6.

