No. 21 Texas routs UNC Greensboro 72-37

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2023 at 5:49 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — Tyrese Hunter had a season-high 23 points and added seven assists to help No. 21 Texas rout UNC Greensboro 72-37 on Friday night. Hunter has averaged 16.3 points in his last four games. On Friday, Hunter was 8 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 4 3-pointers. He committed just one turnover, grabbed six rebounds and spearheaded a defense that limited the Spartans to 29.8% from the field. Hunter said he watched game tape during a week-long holiday break. “Just seeing what I can do better, and it all starts on defense,” Hunter said. “If I go out there and have zero points and just play defense the whole time, whatever it takes to win the game, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Kadin Shedrick scored 11 points for Texas (10-2), which shot 47.2% and made 10 of 23 3-pointers. Dillon Mitchell had four blocks, matching a career best for the 6-foot-8 sophomore. Mikeal Brown-Jones, the leading scorer and rebounder for UNC Greensboro (9-4) , missed his fourth straight game because of a lower-body injury. Keyshaun Langley led the Spartans with 15 points. Jalen Breath had eight rebounds. Texas has not played consistently strong defense this season. Coach Rodney Terry said the Longhorns did not reach the level of defense that enabled them to reach the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight last season until after the midway point of the Big 12 schedule. Hunter was largely responsible for the improvement.

Go Back