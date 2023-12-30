Today is Saturday December 30, 2023
Baylor open Big 12 play with 85-79 win at Texas

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2023 at 5:46 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Jada Walker scored 19 points and No. 10 Baylor opened Big 12 conference play Saturday with an 85-79 win over No. 5 Texas, which played its first game without injured point guard Rori Harmon. The Bears (12-0, 1-0) also got 18 points and eight rebounds from Dre’Una Edwards. Baylor has won 14 in a row at Texas (13-1, 0-1) in a rivalry that won’t see as many matchups once the Longhorns leave for the Southeastern Conference after this season. Walker, a transfer from Kentucky, scored eight consecutive points in one stretch of the third quarter.

Texas freshman Madison Booker had 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in taking over the point-guard duties for Harmon, who was lost for the season when she tore a knee ligament in practice this week. Harmon was last season’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was the league’s preseason player of the heading into this season.



