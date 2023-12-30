Today is Saturday December 30, 2023
Powerball jackpot rises to $760 million after no winners on Wednesday

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2023 at 3:31 pm
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $760 million after there was no winner in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn for Wednesday's jackpot were: 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and red Powerball 5.

The estimated cash value of the prize is $383.6 million. If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday night's drawing, they will be offered the choice between annual payments worth $760 million — starting with one immediate payments and remaining payments over 29 years increasing by 5% each year — or a lump sum payment estimated at $383.6 million.

The next drawing is Saturday night. It is the last Powerball drawings remaining in 2023.

There have been 33 consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11.

This prize is the fourth jackpot this year to exceed more than $500 million. This year's largest jackpot prize of $1.765 billion was won on Oct. 11 in California. The second largest prize was $1.08 billion that was won on July 19 in California, according to Powerball.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each.

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are one in 292.2 million.

The game's largest price ever — of $2.04 billion — was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



