Names in Lufkin officer-involved shooting revealed

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2023 at 6:41 pm

LUFKIN – In a report from our news partner KETK, the Lufkin Police Department has disclosed the identities of those involved in a shooting incident on Wednesday evening. A woman died after pointing a gun at an officer. The department received a call about two men causing a disturbance at the Great Oaks Apartments around 6 p.m. The caller mentioned that they were kicking at an apartment door but had disappeared by the time the officers arrived.

The officer then searched the area for any potential suspects before heading to the caller’s apartment and ringing the doorbell. 26-year-old Aaliyah Anders, of Lufkin, answered the door aiming a handgun. Four shots were fired from Officer Lauren Nick, 23, also of Lufkin. Anders was pronounced dead at a local hospital soon after and Nick was not injured.

